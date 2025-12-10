|
10.12.2025 15:26:25
Latvia Trade Deficit Widens In October
(RTTNews) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in October from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.
The trade deficit rose to EUR 289.5 million in October from EUR 269.6 million in the corresponding month last year. In September, the shortfall was EUR 356.3 million.
As compared to last year, exports climbed 2.2 percent, and imports grew by 2.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, both exports and imports increased by 4.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, in October.
Exports of vehicles and associated transport equipment grew 27.2 percent, and inflows of mineral products climbed by 11.1 percent.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: ATX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt begaben sich am Donnerstag auf grünes Terrain. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag auf unterschiedlichen Seiten. In Fernost tendierten die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zu Verlusten.