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08.06.2026 09:57:14
Lithuania Inflation Climbs To 33-month High
(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated further in May to the highest level in more than two-and-a-half years, driven primarily by transport costs, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.
The consumer price index rose 5.5 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 5.3 percent increase in April. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since August 2023, when prices climbed 6.2 percent.
Transport charges continued to increase sharply by 16.2 percent from last year amid higher fuel costs. Housing and utility costs grew 8.3 percent, and health costs were 3.6 percent higher.
Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages remained flat, and clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent May after rising 0.6 percent in April.
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