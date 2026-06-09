Lithuania Trade Deficit Widens In April

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's foreign trade deficit increased in April from a year ago, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 606.9 million in April from EUR 567.7 million in the corresponding month last year. In March, the shortfall was EUR 558.7 million.

On an annual basis, exports climbed 18.2 percent in April, and imports also logged a sharp growth of 16.4 percent.

Separate official data showed that producer price inflation in Lithuania eased slightly to 12.8 percent in May from 13.1 percent in April. Manufacturing prices grew 13.2 percent, and those for mining and quarrying increased 5.5 percent.