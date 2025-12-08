Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1445
 EUR
-0,0002
-0,02 %
08.12.2025 14:00:43

Luxembourg Inflation Rises To 20-month High

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg increased in November to the highest level in more than one-and-a-half years, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 2.8 percent increase in the prior month.

Further, this was the highest inflation since March 2024, when prices increased the same 3.0 percent.

Prices for housing and utilities alone grew the most, by 7.4 percent annually in November, and those for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 2.8 percent more expensive. Transport charges increased 2.26 percent, while communication costs fell by 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped at a stable rate of 0.2 percent.

13:46 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
13:44 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX in Grün -- DAX freundlich -- Zurückhaltung an US-Börsen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Montag etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls leicht zu. Anleger an den US-Börsen dürften sich zurückhalten. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
