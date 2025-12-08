Luxembourg Inflation Rises To 20-month High

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg increased in November to the highest level in more than one-and-a-half years, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 2.8 percent increase in the prior month.

Further, this was the highest inflation since March 2024, when prices increased the same 3.0 percent.

Prices for housing and utilities alone grew the most, by 7.4 percent annually in November, and those for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 2.8 percent more expensive. Transport charges increased 2.26 percent, while communication costs fell by 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped at a stable rate of 0.2 percent.