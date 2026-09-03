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03.09.2026 12:57:58

Malaysia Central Bank Keeps Rate Steady

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's central bank retained its key interest rate for the seventh straight policy session on Thursday.

The Monetary Policy Committee of Bank Negara Malaysia decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate at 2.75 percent.

The previous change in the policy was a quarter-point reduction in July 2025, which was the first cut in five years.

"At the current OPR level, the MPC considers the monetary policy stance to be consistent with the outlook of continued price stability and sustainable economic growth," the bank said in a statement.

Despite elevate costs and robust economic growth, the pass-through to consumer prices has been contained by domestic policy measures and stable demand conditions amid limited spillover of external sector strength to wages, policymakers observed. In the first seven months of the year, headline and core inflation averaged 1.8 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

The bank expects the economy to grow around 5 percent this year. The economy's sound fundamentals are expected to keep growth resilient in 2027, the bank added.

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