(RTTNews) - Malaysia's economy grew faster than anticipated in the third quarter with investment and exports serving as key drivers of expansion, official data revealed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product expanded 5.5 percent year-on-year, the Department of Statistics said. The rate surpassed the advance estimate of 5.3 percent but came in weaker than the second quarter's 6.0 percent expansion.

On a quarterly basis, economic growth eased to 1.5 percent from 2.5 percent in the preceding period.

The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending grew 4.3 percent, while government spending gained only 1.2 percent. Gross fixed capital formation registered a robust 8.1 percent growth.

Exports surged 25.2 percent and imports advanced 26.7 percent in the third quarter. During the first nine months of 2026, the economy logged an annual growth of 5.6 percent compared to 4.8 percent in the corresponding period of 2025.

The economy is poised to enter 2027 from a position of strength, supported by sound fundamentals and positive economic prospects, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Dato' Sri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said.

Inflation is forecast to be firmer in the early part of 2027, reflecting carry-over effects and delayed cost pass-through. Overall, inflationary pressures are expected to remain contained, supported by stable domestic demand conditions, the governor added.

Another data from the statistical office showed that the current account surplus narrowed to MYR 5.7 billion in the third quarter, supported by an increase in goods performance despite wider deficits in services and primary income.