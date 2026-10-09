Malaysia Industrial Production Rises

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production increased in August, driven by manufacturing and electricity output, data from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.

Industrial output grew 5.0 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 4.7 percent increase in July.

Manufacturing output expanded 7.4 percent after rising 6.4 percent in July. Likewise, growth in electricity improved to 9.0 percent from 5.5 percent. Meanwhile, mining output shrank 7.4 percent due o the decline in crude oil and condensate production and natural gas.

On a monthly basis, industrial output rebounded 2.6 percent in August, in contrast to the 2.0 percent decrease in July.