|
09.10.2026 09:07:59
Malaysia Industrial Production Rises
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production increased in August, driven by manufacturing and electricity output, data from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.
Industrial output grew 5.0 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 4.7 percent increase in July.
Manufacturing output expanded 7.4 percent after rising 6.4 percent in July. Likewise, growth in electricity improved to 9.0 percent from 5.5 percent. Meanwhile, mining output shrank 7.4 percent due o the decline in crude oil and condensate production and natural gas.
On a monthly basis, industrial output rebounded 2.6 percent in August, in contrast to the 2.0 percent decrease in July.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus notierte. Die US-Börsen setzen zur Erholung an. An den Börsen in Asien ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.