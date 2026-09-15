Poland Inflation Confirmed At 14-month High

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in August to the highest level in more than a year, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.4 percent in August from 3.0 percent in July. Further, this was the highest inflation rate since June 2025, when prices climbed 4.1 percent.

Transport inflation jumped to 11.2 percent from 7.0 percent in July due to soaring costs for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment. The annual price growth in housing and utilities was 4.6 percent, and costs related to recreation, sport, and culture were 6.5 percent higher.

Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.9 percent, and clothing and footwear prices dropped 2.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in August versus a 0.8 percent rise in July. In the flash report, prices showed an increase of 0.4 percent.