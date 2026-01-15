Poland Inflation Confirmed At 20-month Low

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation moderated as initially estimated in December to the lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in December, slightly slower than the 2.5 percent increase in November. That was in line with the flash data published on December 31.

Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since April 2024, when prices rose the same 2.4 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 3.2 percent decline in transportation costs and also a 2.2 percent decrease in clothing and footwear prices. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.4 percent annually in December, and housing and utility costs were 4.1 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in December, after a 0.1 percent stable increase a month ago, as estimated.

The inflation rate for the whole year 2025 was 3.6 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.