Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty

4,8832
 PLN
0,0061
0,12 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
29.05.2026 16:38:31

Poland Inflation Eases Slightly To 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased slightly in May from a 10-month high in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.2 percent increase in April.

Costs for electricity, gas, and other fuels grew 5.0 percent compared to last year, and those for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment were 12.3 percent more expensive. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 0.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in May.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:36 KW 22: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:46 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17:22 Mai 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
29.05.26 Mai 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
29.05.26 Q1 2026: Diese Aktien hatte Carl Icahn im Portfolio

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Aktienindizes erzielen neue Rekorde -- ATX geht deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. Der Dow erreichte ein neues Allzeithoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende überwiegend freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen