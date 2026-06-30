Poland Inflation Eases To 4-month Low

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased further in June to the lowest in four months, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 3.1 percent increase in May. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since February, when prices rose 2.1 percent.

Costs for electricity, gas, and other fuels grew 4.8 percent compared to last year, and those for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment were 5.3 percent more expensive. On the other hand, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in June.