Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty

4,9921
 PLN
0,0161
0,32 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
30.06.2026 16:25:35

Poland Inflation Eases To 4-month Low

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased further in June to the lowest in four months, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 3.1 percent increase in May. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since February, when prices rose 2.1 percent.

Costs for electricity, gas, and other fuels grew 4.8 percent compared to last year, and those for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment were 5.3 percent more expensive. On the other hand, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in June.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:09 2. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
28.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 26
27.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
27.06.26 KW 26: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich weit im Plus -- DAX geht deutlich fester in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen