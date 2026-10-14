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14.10.2026 12:23:40

Poland Inflation Rises More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in September to the highest level in fifteen months, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 4.1 percent in September from 3.4 percent in August. Further, this was the highest inflation rate since June 2025, when prices had risen the same 4.1 percent. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 4.0 percent.

Transport inflation surged to 17.9 percent from 11.2 percent in August due to soaring costs for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment. The annual price growth in housing and utilities was 5.1 percent, accelerated from 4.6 percent in the prior month. Costs related to recreation, sport, and culture were 5.5 percent higher.

Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.4 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 3.7 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in September versus a 0.3 percent rise in August, as estimated.

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