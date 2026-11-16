(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its November 2 meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this year to bring inflation back to the target, hiking the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.85 percent, as widely expected. The bank has raised its key rate by 125 basis points so far this year.

Singapore will provide October numbers for non-oil domestic exports; in September, NODX was up 25.5 percent on month and 68.4 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD9.038 billion.

Japan will see September figures for its tertiary industry activity index; in August, the index score was -4.10.

Hong Kong will release October unemployment data; in September, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.