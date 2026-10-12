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12.10.2026 13:38:51

Romania Trade Deficit Increases In August

(RTTNews) - Romania's trade deficit increased in August on higher imports, the National Institute of Statistics said Monday.

The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 3.14 billion compared to a deficit of EUR 2.84 billion in the previous month. In the same period last year, the trade deficit totaled EUR 2.63 billion.

Exports expanded 11.6 percent from the last year, marking the biggest growth since April 2024. This followed July's 4.1 percent rise.

At the same time, imports growth improved to 13.7 percent from 4.4 percent in July. This was also the fastest expansion since April 2024.

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