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09.11.2026 10:37:44

Romania Trade Deficit Rises In September

(RTTNews) - Romania's trade deficit increased in September from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the National Institute of Statistics said Monday.

The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 3.1 billion compared to a deficit of EUR 2.5 billion in the same period last year. In August, the deficit totaled EUR 3.13 billion.

Exports rose 6.3 percent from the last year, slower than the 11.7 percent growth in August. Imports growth also eased to 9.8 percent from 13.7 percent in August.

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