Romanian GDP Unexpectedly Recovers In Q3

(RTTNews) - Romania's economy returned to expansion territory in the third quarter after two consecutive contractions, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP rose 0.1 percent annually in the September quarter, reversing a 0.2 percent decline in the preceding three-month period. Meanwhile, economists had expected a further fall of 1.1 percent.

Similarly, the seasonally adjusted GDP recovered 0.3 percent annually, following a 1.9 percent decrease in the second quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP advanced 2.1 percent versus a flat change in the June quarter.

The detailed results for the third quarter will be published on December 7.

Separate official data showed that industrial production declined 6.2 percent annually and by 2.6 percent monthly in September.