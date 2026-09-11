Britische Pfund - Russischer Rubel

113,8508
 RUB
0,4294
0,38 %
RUB - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
RUB/GBP
>
11.09.2026 15:12:53

Russia Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Russia retained its interest rate after series of rate reductions, as Ukraine drone attacks on oil refineries pushed up inflationary pressures.

The Board of Directors decided to hold the key rate at 14.00 percent, as widely expected.

The bank started its massive monetary policy easing in June 2025, when the interest rate was 21.00 percent.

The board noted that underlying price growth accelerated to 5-6 percent in annualized terms, primarily due to the impact of a temporary reduction in production capacities in certain sectors.

Given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation was estimated at 6.0-7.0 percent in 2026. Inflation is expected return to 4.0 percent in 2027 and to stay on target further on.

Policymakers observed that inflation expectations remain elevated which is likely to impede a sustained slowdown in inflation.

"Taking into consideration the dynamics of inflation expectations, the overall tightness of monetary conditions has decreased slightly in real terms," the bank said.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen