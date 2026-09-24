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24.09.2026 19:17:17
Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's sale of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted below average demand.
The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 5.085 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.512 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.
Earlier this week, the Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes.
The two-year note auction attracted average demand, while the five-year note auction attracted well below average demand.
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