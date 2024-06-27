27.06.2024 19:09:52

Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted slightly above average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.276 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.650 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.

Earlier this week, the Treasury announced the results of this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes.

The two-year note auction attracted well above average demand, while the five-year note auction attracted modestly below average demand.

US-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

