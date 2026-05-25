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25.05.2026 13:33:48

Slovenia Manufacturing Confidence Rises In May

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's industrial sentiment remained less negative in May, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

The manufacturing confidence rose to a 4-month high of -6 in May from -8 in the previous month.

Among the components, the expected production and overall order book indicators improved, while the finished products stock indicator remained unchanged.

The survey also showed that retail trade confidence strengthened notably to 19 from 1 in April, while services confidence improved to 15 from 14. Morale in the construction sector also rose to 7 from 6.

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