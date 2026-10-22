Slovenian Consumer Confidence Weakens In October

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Slovenia remained more pessimistic in October, and the confidence weakened to the lowest level in five months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to -27 in October from -23 in September.

The survey revealed that expectations regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year worsened to -38 from -29.

Household assessments of their own financial situation over the next twelve months worsened to -17 from -14. The index measuring perceptions of past financial situations decreased slightly to -21 from -20.

Unemployment fears among households intensified, and the corresponding index rose to 20 from 17, while they expect a faster rising trend for consumer prices over the next twelve months.