06.03.2026 00:30:12
South Korea Has $13.26 Billion Current Account Surplus
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $13.26 billion in January, the Bank of Korea said on Friday.
That's down from $18.70 billion in December.
The goods account saw a net $15.17 billion surplus as exports jumped 30.0 percent to $65.51 billion and as imports rose 7.0 percent to $50.34 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $3.80 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and the other business services accounts, the bank said.
The primary income account had a $2.72 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.
The secondary income account saw a $0.83 billion deficit.
