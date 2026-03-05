Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 968,43
 KRW
-8,23
-0,42 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
06.03.2026 00:30:12

South Korea Has $13.26 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $13.26 billion in January, the Bank of Korea said on Friday.

That's down from $18.70 billion in December.

The goods account saw a net $15.17 billion surplus as exports jumped 30.0 percent to $65.51 billion and as imports rose 7.0 percent to $50.34 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $3.80 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and the other business services accounts, the bank said.

The primary income account had a $2.72 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.

The secondary income account saw a $0.83 billion deficit.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:32 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025
05.03.26 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
05.03.26 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwärtsdruck lässt etwas nach: ATX versucht sich an Erholung -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind leichte Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen