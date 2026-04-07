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08.04.2026 01:20:11

South Korea Has $23.19 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $23.19 billion in February, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - up from $13.26 billion in January.

The goods account had a $23.36 billion surplus as exports increased 29.9 percent to $70.37 billion and as imports increased 4.0 percent to $47.00 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $1.86 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and manufacturing services accounts.

The primary income account recorded a S2.48 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account saw a $0.79 billion deficit.

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