Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

2 021,66
 KRW
-29,16
-1,42 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
08.07.2026 01:11:28

South Korea May Current Account Surplus $38.61 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $38.61 billion in May, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - up from $28.29 billion in April.

The goods account saw a $37.86 billion surplus as exports surged an annual 62.9 percent to $94.34 billion and imports jumped 22.2 percent to $56.48 billion.

The services account posted a $1.09 billion deficit owing to deficits in the other business services and the manufacturing services accounts.

The primary income account recorded a $2.17 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity, while the secondary income account saw a $0.33 billion deficit.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 27
04.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.07.26 KW 27: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.07.26 KW 27: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- US-Börsen in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen