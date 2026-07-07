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08.07.2026 01:11:28
South Korea May Current Account Surplus $38.61 Billion
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $38.61 billion in May, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - up from $28.29 billion in April.
The goods account saw a $37.86 billion surplus as exports surged an annual 62.9 percent to $94.34 billion and imports jumped 22.2 percent to $56.48 billion.
The services account posted a $1.09 billion deficit owing to deficits in the other business services and the manufacturing services accounts.
The primary income account recorded a $2.17 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity, while the secondary income account saw a $0.33 billion deficit.
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