Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 958,48
 KRW
-41,88
-2,09 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
24.12.2025 10:23:10

South Korean Consumer Confidence Falls In December

(RTTNews) - South Korea's consumer confidence faded in December after strengthening in the previous month, survey data from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to 109.9 in December from 112.4 in the previous month. However, a score above 100 indicates a positive outlook.

The sub-index measuring the future domestic economic situation decreased to 96.0 from 102.0 in November. Similarly, assessment about the current economic situation weakened from 96 to 89.

Consumers' views about their current living standards dropped marginally to 95, and that concerning the future outlook declined somewhat to 100 from 101.

Sentiment related to future household income stood at 103 versus 104, while that concerning future household spending was steady at 110.

The expected inflation rate for the coming year was 2.6 percent in December, the same as projected in the previous two months. The survey was conducted among 2,500 households between December 9 and 16.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen