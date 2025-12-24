South Korean Consumer Confidence Falls In December

(RTTNews) - South Korea's consumer confidence faded in December after strengthening in the previous month, survey data from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to 109.9 in December from 112.4 in the previous month. However, a score above 100 indicates a positive outlook.

The sub-index measuring the future domestic economic situation decreased to 96.0 from 102.0 in November. Similarly, assessment about the current economic situation weakened from 96 to 89.

Consumers' views about their current living standards dropped marginally to 95, and that concerning the future outlook declined somewhat to 100 from 101.

Sentiment related to future household income stood at 103 versus 104, while that concerning future household spending was steady at 110.

The expected inflation rate for the coming year was 2.6 percent in December, the same as projected in the previous two months. The survey was conducted among 2,500 households between December 9 and 16.