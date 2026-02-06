Spain Industrial Output Falls For First Time In 10 Months

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production declined for the first time in ten months in December, the statistical office INE said on Friday.

Industrial production dropped by adjusted 0.3 percent year-on-year in December, in contrast to the 4.6 percent rise in November. This was the first drop since February. Data showed that the increases in energy and consumer goods output were offset by declines in capital and intermediate goods production.

Energy production expanded 3.9 percent and consumer goods output climbed 0.8 percent. However, production of capital goods and intermediate goods slid 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production advanced 2.8 percent after rising 2.2 percent in November.

Month-on-month, industrial output dropped 2.5 percent in December, marking the first fall in four months. Production had increased 1.1 percent in November, which was the strongest in 11 months.