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10.09.2026 11:39:11

Spain Industrial Output Growth Improves

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial output growth strengthened in July, driven by stronger increases in capital goods and energy production, data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.

Industrial output increased 2.3 percent on a yearly basis in July, faster than the 1.1 percent rise in June.

Within total production, energy output growth accelerated to 6.6 percent and the increase in capital goods output rose to 4.8 percent.

Production of intermediate and consumer goods gained 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production advanced 2.6 percent from a year ago after rising 3.8 percent in June. Month-on-month, industrial output posted an increase of 0.6 percent, in contrast to the 0.7 percent fall in June.

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