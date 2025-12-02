Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1382
 EUR
0,0002
0,01 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
02.12.2025 09:59:17

Spain Unemployment Declines More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Spain's unemployment declined more than expected in November, data from the labor ministry revealed on Tuesday.

Unemployment decreased 18,805 from the previous month in November, while it was forecast to fall moderately by 12,400.

Compared to last year, registered unemployment decreased 161,057 to 2.42 million. This was the lowest figure for the month of November since 2007.

The number of unemployed in the service sector fell 13,013 and by 1,552 in industry. The agriculture sector reported a decrease of 1,332 and construction showed a drop of 881. Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years fell by 5,476 in November compared to the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:53 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag im Verlauf fester. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen