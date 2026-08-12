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12.08.2026 09:46:53

Sweden Household Consumption Rises 1.6%

(RTTNews) - Consumer spending in Sweden increased for the first time in three months in June, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

Household consumption rose 1.6 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in May.

The largest montly growth came from personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services, which increased by 5.9 percent, the agency said. Consumers spent 12.8 percent more on information and communication compared to May, and they consumed 3.5 percent more for clothing and footwear.

On an annual basis, household spending climbed 4.3 percent in June, faster than the 2.0 percent gain in the previous month.

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