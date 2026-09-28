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28.09.2026 09:20:26

Sweden Trade Gap Widens In August

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade deficit increased in August from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

The trade deficit widened to SEK 11.9 billion in August from SEK 8.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. In July, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 1.4 billion.

The value of exports climbed 11.0 percent in August from last year, and imports climbed by 12.0 percent.

Trade in goods with non-EU countries showed a surplus of SEK 6.7 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 18.6 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade shortfall was SEK 1.7 billion in August, up from SEK 1.5 billion in July.

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