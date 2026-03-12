Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,4899
 SEK
0,0076
0,06 %
12.03.2026 09:21:51

Swedish Inflation Confirmed At 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in February, the latest data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in February, the same as in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on March 5.

The overall rise in February was driven by higher costs for electricity and food, along with charges for restaurant visits. This was offset by continued low interest rates.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.8 percent annually in February, and electricity costs surged 17.8 percent. Meanwhile, interest expense for owner-occupied housing fell 13.4 percent, and fuel costs were 8.7 percent less expensive.

The consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF inflation, also moderated to 1.7 percent from 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent, as estimated.

