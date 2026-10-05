Swedish Services Growth Hits 10-month High

(RTTNews) - The Swedish service sector expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a year in September, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association Silf showed on Monday.

The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the services sector rose to 57.4 in September from 56.0 in August. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Moreover, this was the highest reading since November 2025.

Among components, order intake was the largest positive contributor to the rise in PMI services, followed by delivery times and employment.

Cost pressures intensified in September, with the supplier input price index rising to 73.3 in September from 62.1 in August.

"The higher cost pressure is simultaneously squeezing companies' margins and increasing the need for cost adjustments, which may delay the recovery in the labor market," Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.

The PMI composite index climbed to 57.6 in September from 56.1 in August, indicating a broadening business sector recovery in the Swedish economy.