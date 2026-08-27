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27.08.2026 08:53:21

Swedish Trade Surplus Shrinks In July

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased in July from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus dropped to SEK 1.2 billion in July from SEK 3.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. In June, the surplus was SEK 2.5 billion.

The value of exports climbed 4.0 percent in July from last year, and imports climbed by 6.0 percent.

Trade in goods with non-EU countries showed a surplus of SEK 21.7 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 20.5 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade shortfall was SEK 2.8 billion in July, up from SEK 2.0 billion in June.

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