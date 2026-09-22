Taiwan Export Order Growth Accelerates To 71.4%

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export order growth quickened for the third straight month in August, data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

Export orders surged 71.4 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 61.9 percent increase in July. In June, orders were 59.4 percent higher.

Orders for mineral products alone grew 91.6 percent from last year. Demand for electronic products advanced by 83.9 percent, and 28.3 percent more orders were received for machinery. Meanwhile, a decline was seen in the orders for optical, photographic, and cinematographic apparatus, which dropped 5.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders increased 5.1 percent in August after rising 2.8 percent in July.

Separate official data from the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics revealed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Taiwan dropped marginally to 3.32 percent in August from July's stable rate of 3.33 percent. There were 400,000 unemployed people compared to 401,000 in the prior month.