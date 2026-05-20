Taiwan Export Order Growth Eases In April

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export order growth moderated in April after rebounding sharply in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday.

Export orders grew 48.1 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 65.9 percent surge in March.

Orders for information and communication products grew 89.7 percent from last year. Demand for electronic products climbed by 45.9 percent, and those for mineral products rose 70.3 percent, while those for transport equipment declined by 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders dropped 0.4 percent.