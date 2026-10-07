Taiwan Inflation Highest Since February 2024

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation accelerated in September to the highest level in just over two-and-a-half years, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 2.73 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 2.05 percent rise in August. The latest inflation was the highest since February 2024, when prices climbed 3.08 percent. Moreover, inflation is above the central bank's target of 2.0 percent.

The annual price growth in transportation and communication accelerated to 4.07 percent from 2.79 percent, and inflation based on clothing rose to 2.32 percent from 2.09 percent. Food prices climbed 2.64 percent, and housing costs were 2.38 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.17 percent.

Data also showed that producer price inflation accelerated to 18.12 percent in September from 17.39 percent in August.