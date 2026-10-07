Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

42,1572
 TWD
0,0650
0,15 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
07.10.2026 15:08:50

Taiwan Inflation Highest Since February 2024

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation accelerated in September to the highest level in just over two-and-a-half years, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 2.73 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 2.05 percent rise in August. The latest inflation was the highest since February 2024, when prices climbed 3.08 percent. Moreover, inflation is above the central bank's target of 2.0 percent.

The annual price growth in transportation and communication accelerated to 4.07 percent from 2.79 percent, and inflation based on clothing rose to 2.32 percent from 2.09 percent. Food prices climbed 2.64 percent, and housing costs were 2.38 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.17 percent.

Data also showed that producer price inflation accelerated to 18.12 percent in September from 17.39 percent in August.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und Renditen belasten Börsen: ATX und DAX klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Donnerstagshandel deutlich ab. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen