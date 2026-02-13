Taiwan Q4 GDP Growth Accelerates Slightly Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's economy expanded at an accelerated pace in the final quarter of 2025, though the pace of growth was revised down marginally, according to advance estimates by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics, or DGBAS, revealed on Friday.

Gross domestic product, or GDP, advanced 12.65 percent year-on-year in the December quarter, faster than the revised 8.42 percent increase in the September quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of growth was almost par with 12.68 percent.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption grew by 3.45 percent over the year, mainly driven by expenditures such as information and communication, entertainment, transport and outbound tourism, and the securities transaction fees caused by the stock market booming. Data showed that government final consumption was 0.75 percent higher.

Exports of goods and services surged 38.81 percent due to stronger-than-expected external demand driven by emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence. Imports also logged a growth of 24.59 percent.

Meanwhile, gross capital formation decreased 3.39 percent as investments in construction and transport equipment slightly contracted.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annual basis, GDP rose at a faster pace of 23.55 percent versus a 7.36 percent expansion a quarter ago.

During the year 2025, the economic growth was 8.68 percent compared to 2024. Looking ahead, the real GDP is projected to grow by 7.71 percent in 2026, revised upward by 4.17 percentage points from the previous forecast.