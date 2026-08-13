13.08.2026 19:09:50

Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 5.216 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 5.058 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year and $42 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen uneins -- ATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX schließlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen