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13.08.2026 19:09:50
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 5.216 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.
Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 5.058 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year and $42 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.
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