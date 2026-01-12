12.01.2026 19:20:34

Three-Year, Ten-Year Note Auctions Attract Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Monday announced the results of this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $39 billion worth of ten-year notes, with both auctions attracting roughly average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.609 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.614 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.173 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

The Treasury also sold $39 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.175 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

The Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday.

