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06.05.2026 16:21:38
Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury announced plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year note auction attracted above average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand, and the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.
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