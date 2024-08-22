Turkey Consumer Confidence Rises Slightly In August

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in Turkey increased somewhat in August from an 8-month low in July, a survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 76.4 in August from 75.9 in July. However, any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The index measuring their own financial expectations over the next twelve months improved to 76.6 from 75.9.

Similarly, consumers' views about the future general economic situation strengthened to 71.5 from 70.8.

The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households climbed to 63.1 in August from 60.4 in July.

Consumers were less pessimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index fell to 94.3 in August from 96.5 in the prior month.