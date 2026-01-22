Euro - Türkische Lira

50,6440
 TRY
0,0470
0,09 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
22.01.2026 09:44:26

Turkey Consumer Confidence Rises To 83.7

(RTTNews) - Households in Turkey remained slightly less pessimistic at the start of the year, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.

The consumer confidence index increased to 83.7 in January from 83.5 in December. Nonetheless, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The index for the current financial situation of households improved to 68.2 from 67.9 in the previous month. Meanwhile, financial situation expectations of households worsened to 83.3 from 85.2.

General economic situation expectations strengthened to 81.5 from 78.2 a month ago. On the other hand, the index measuring consumers' assessment of spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months eased from 102.6 to 101.9.

The consumer confidence survey was conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX auf Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich aufwärts. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen