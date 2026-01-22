Turkey Consumer Confidence Rises To 83.7

(RTTNews) - Households in Turkey remained slightly less pessimistic at the start of the year, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.

The consumer confidence index increased to 83.7 in January from 83.5 in December. Nonetheless, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The index for the current financial situation of households improved to 68.2 from 67.9 in the previous month. Meanwhile, financial situation expectations of households worsened to 83.3 from 85.2.

General economic situation expectations strengthened to 81.5 from 78.2 a month ago. On the other hand, the index measuring consumers' assessment of spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months eased from 102.6 to 101.9.

The consumer confidence survey was conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.