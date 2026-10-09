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09.10.2026 13:24:51

Turkey Industrial Output Falls 1.9%

(RTTNews) - Turkey's industrial production declined in August due to the contraction in manufacturing output, the Turkish Statistical Institute said Friday.

Industrial production fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in August, larger than the 0.2 percent decrease seen in July. Output dropped for the fourth straight month.

Mining and quarrying output grew 1.7 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output rose 1.3 percent. Offsetting these increases, manufacturing output dropped 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production slid 1.0 percent following a 0.9 percent drop in the previous month.

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