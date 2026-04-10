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10.04.2026 14:06:03
Turkey Industrial Output Grows 2.2%
(RTTNews) - Turkey's industrial production expanded for the first time in three months in February amid recoveries in the manufacturing and mining and quarrying sectors, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.
Industrial output rose 2.2 percent on a yearly basis in February, reversing a 1.9 percent decrease in January.
Mining and quarrying output rebounded 4.1 percent annually in February, following a 2.5 percent contraction a month ago. Similarly, manufacturing production grew 2.4 percent versus a 2.6 percent decline in January. On the other hand, electricity output logged a renewed contraction of 1.8 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 2.6 percent, in contrast to a 2.9 percent fall in the prior month.
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