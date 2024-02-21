Turkish Consumer Confidence Weakens For First Time In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - Turkish consumer morale deteriorated in February for the first time since August amid declines in both financial and economic expectations, preliminary data from the statistical office Turkstat showed Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 79.3 from 80.4 in January.

Households' assessment of the present financial situation weakened modestly, while their view on the outlook eased sharply.

Expectations of the general economic situation in the next 12 months declined drastically from the previous month.

Consumers were also less inclined to make big purchases in February.