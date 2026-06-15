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15.06.2026 14:50:50
Turkish Industrial Output Expands Most In 8 Months
(RTTNews) - Turkey's industrial production rebounded sharply in April on the back of a strong manufacturing sector, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.
Industrial output advanced 6.0 percent yearly in April, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in March. Moreover, this was the strongest growth since August 2025, when production rose 7.1 percent.
Among sectors, manufacturing output expanded 6.8 percent from last year, while the decline in mining and production eased to 2.8 percent from 6.8 percent. The annual growth in utility sector production softened to 1.8 percent from 5.8 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 3.7 percent, in contrast to a 0.8 percent decrease in the prior month.
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