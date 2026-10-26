|
26.10.2026 18:13:09
Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Monday, revealing this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted slightly below average demand.
The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.708 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.787 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison im Blick: ATX in der Feiertagspause -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt blieb am Montag geschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legte derweil zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich positiv. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.