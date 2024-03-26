U.S. Consumer Confidence Index Edges Slightly Lower In March

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in the U.S. edged slightly lower in the month of March, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slipped to 104.7 in March from a downwardly revised 104.8 in February.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to come in unchanged compared to the 106.7 originally reported for the previous month.

The modest decrease by the headline index came as an improvement in consumers' assessment of the present situation was offset by more pessimistic views about the future.