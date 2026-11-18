(RTTNews) - While the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a substantial rebound in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of October, the report also showed a steep drop in building permits.

The Commerce Department said housing starts spiked by 9.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.309 million in October after plummeting by 7 percent to a revised rate of 1.191 million in September.

Economists had expected housing starts to surge by 2.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.250 million from the 1.221 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said building permits plunged by 7.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.295 million in October after falling by 0.4 percent to a revised rate of 1.398 million in September.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to slump by 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.375 million from the 1.400 million originally reported for the previous month.