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14.05.2026 14:34:30

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Climb More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended May 9th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 211,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 199,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 205,000 from the 200,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 203,750, an increase of 750 from the previous week's revised average of 203,000.

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